HCA hospital begins expansion project

TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center has broken ground on a $53.6 million project that will add more than 30,000 square feet to the facility, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Feb. 7.

The expansion project will add 24 medical/surgical inpatient beds, according to the report. It will also include a renovated laboratory and materials management warehouse, additional shelled floor in the birth center and a new kitchen with upgraded appliances.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2026, according to the report.

TriStar Hendersonville is a 159-bed hospital that handles nearly 7,000 admissions annually. It is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.





