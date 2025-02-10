HCA hospital begins expansion project

Andrew Cass -

TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center has broken ground on a $53.6 million project that will add more than 30,000 square feet to the facility, NBC affiliate WSMV reported Feb. 7. 

The expansion project will add 24 medical/surgical inpatient beds, according to the report. It will also include a renovated laboratory and materials management warehouse, additional shelled floor in the birth center and a new kitchen with upgraded appliances. 

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2026, according to the report. 

TriStar Hendersonville is a 159-bed hospital that handles nearly 7,000 admissions annually. It is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. 



Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles