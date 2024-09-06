Georgia system continues $150M expansion

Elizabeth Gregerson -

South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta has begun the third stage of its $150 million expansion project.

Construction has started on the health system's main campus and is expected to take two years to complete, according to a Sept. 4 news release from the system. 

This final stage of the project includes building new facilities: a women and infant tower, an emergency department and trauma center. The hospital's main entrance will also be relocated. 

SGMC Health has published a website dedicated to sharing project updates and plans.

