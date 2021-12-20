Florida hospital partners with Lilly Pulitzer on VIP suites

Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., has partnered with resort wear brand Lilly Pulitzer to design VIP birthing suites.

The two VIP suites, designed with the signature Lilly Pulitzer bright colors and patterns, include waterfront views, hand-painted murals, bedding and window coverings dressed in Lilly Pulitzer print fabrics, concierge service, Lilly Pulitzer designer accessories for mother and baby, and waiting room and corridors with Lilly Pulitzer furnishings and decor.

The hospital said the art and design elements for the suites, which are designed to give moms and their families a "joyful" and "luxurious" feel, were donated by Lilly Pulitzer.

The two suites cost $750 per night and are booked through July 2022, WWD reported Dec. 13.