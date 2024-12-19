Encompass to expand Maine presence with new hospital: 4 things to know

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health plans to build a 50-bed rehabilitation hospital in Bangor, Maine.

Four things to know:

1. The inpatient hospital is expected to open in 2027, according to a Dec. 18 news release from the health system.

2. The facility will feature private patient rooms, a therapy gym, an in-house dialysis suite and a pharmacy.

3. It will serve patients recovering from brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations, strokes and other complex orthopedic conditions.

4. This will be Encompass Health's second Maine hospital.