Dartmouth Health assumes control of behavioral hospital

New Hampshire state officials have finalized a public-private partnership agreement with Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health for the operation of Hampstead Hospital and Residential Treatment Facility.

The agreement ensures Hampstead, an acute psychiatric hospital and residential treatment facility, continues providing care to youth and young adults.

Under the agreement, Dartmouth is solely responsible for the clinical leadership, patient care and operation of Hampstead, according to a Feb. 3 news release. Dartmouth and state officials will work toward building a children's center of excellence, expanding access to behavioral health services, providing trauma-informed care and implementing evidence-based practices.

Dartmouth, which is leasing the Hampstead facility on the Hampstead campus from the state, will play a key role in training the next generation of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners and nurses. Dartmouth and the state have also agreed to establish a joint operating committee to ensure the services offered at Hampstead align with the psychiatric needs of New Hampshire residents.

"As the state's only nonprofit, academic health system, Dartmouth Health is uniquely qualified to join Hampstead's team, treating young Granite Staters requiring a high level of care," Joanne Conroy, MD, CEO and president of the health system, said in the release.

"We are privileged to take on this paramount responsibility, caring for the well-being and safety of our young patients, their families and our Hampstead neighbors. As a member of Dartmouth Health, Hampstead will benefit from the resources and expertise of our entire health system, including Dartmouth Health Children's, and strengthen our critical role in New Hampshire to foster and support mental health for the children and adolescents in our community."



Dartmouth psychiatry chair William Torrey, MD, said the health system made offers to eligible Hampstead employees, and 95% of them have accepted. Dartmouth and state officials announced approval of the expanded public-private partnership in December.