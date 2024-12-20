Dartmouth Health to operate behavioral hospital

New Hampshire officials have expanded a public-private partnership between the state department of health and Dartmouth Health for the operation of Hampstead Hospital and Residential Treatment Facility.

The new model ensures children will continue to receive psychiatric and residential treatment services while HHRTF continues serving its role in the state's children's behavioral health system of care.

Under the seven-year deal, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services will lease the HHRTF facility on the Hampstead campus to Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth, which will assume clinical, operational and financial responsibility for the facility. Dartmouth and the state department of health will work toward building a children's center of excellence, expanding access to behavioral health services, providing trauma-informed care and implementing evidence-based practices.

The state department of health and Dartmouth will establish a joint operating committee to ensure the services offered at HHRTF align with the psychiatric needs of young people in the state.

"We are grateful for the vote to approve this expansion of our partnership with the state, which creates a wonderful opportunity to ensure brighter futures for many children and families across New Hampshire," Dartmouth Health Chair of Psychiatry William Torrey, MD, said in a Dec. 18 news release. "Between now and February, we will continue our due diligence to ensure a seamless transition and build on the measurable progress already achieved at Hampstead Hospital. Partnering with talented State leaders, we are making significant strides in improving safety, expediting admissions, and serving more patients, but our work has only just begun."

Dartmouth said it values HHRTF's skilled workforce and will retain all current employees, including those in temporary state roles since summer 2024. Upon the February 2025 transition, every employee will have a job and opportunities for skill development and career growth, according to the health system.