Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has received a $7.5 million donation, the largest in its history.

Here are three things to know:

1. The Steven D. Bell Family Heart & Vascular Center will be established at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, according to a Jan. 8 health system news release.

2. The gift will also fund the Dr. Thomas D. Stuckey Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Research.

3. Cone Health will create the Cone Health Heart & Vascular Prevention Program, supported by the donation.