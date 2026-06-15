Cone Health plans $320M hospital

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has filed a certificate-of-need application to build a new hospital in Forsyth County.

Three notes:

1. The proposed facility would be a 198,593-square-foot hospital. Cone Health is applying for 56 acute care beds allocated to the county and plans to invest $320 million in the project, according to a June 15 health system news release.

2. The hospital would include 18 emergency department bays, four procedure rooms built to operating room standards, 10 observation beds, imaging services, a pharmacy and intensive care beds.

3. Cone Health said the hospital would complement its existing facilities in Kernersville, Winston-Salem, High Point and western Guilford County. The health system said it has operated MedCenter Kernersville since 2008 and plans to expand its value-based care model in Forsyth County.

“We believe in community-centered care,” Cone Health CEO Paul Krakovitz, MD, said in the release. “That means being there not only to help people stay well, but also to provide excellent, compassionate care where and when it’s needed most. This community is ready for that next level of care, and Cone Health is proud to deliver it close to home.”

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