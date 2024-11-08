CommonSpirit buys land to build Colorado health campus

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has purchased land for a future health campus in the south Denver metro area, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The 42-acre parcel will house a new health campus in the Meridian community to "showcase a holistic approach to healthcare." In addition, designated areas will be available for visitors to "improve their overall health and well-being through physical activity and whole-health experiences," according to the release.

CommonSpirit expects construction on the campus to begin in the third quarter of 2025, while demolition of the existing structure on the site will begin in late winter of next year.

CommonSpirit operates 137 hospitals and nearly 2,300 care sites nationwide. The new campus in the south Denver metro area will be part of CommonSpirit's mountain region.