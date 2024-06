Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has received a $100 million gift for its department of surgery, the health system announced June 5.

The donation was made by Jim and Eleanor Randall and the Randall Family Foundation to expand the work of the Cedars-Sinai surgical team, which performs around 32,000 or more operations each year.

The new funding will be put toward new surgical methods, technologies, training programs and research, according to the news release.