Ascension opens $200M women and infants hospital in Indiana

St. Louis-based Ascension celebrated the grand opening of its $200 million, eight-story Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent Women and Infants Hospital on Oct. 28, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The eight-story, 268,000-square-foot facility is funded in part from Ascension St. Vincent Foundation's Care for Tomorrow campaign, chaired by former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, the release said.

Donors have given more than $47 million to the campaign to date.

The new hospital, part of a $325 million investment to expand Ascension St. Vincent's flagship campus, includes:

109 private neonatal ICU rooms

Six couplet care rooms

The largest level 4 NICU in Indiana

Level 4 maternal care

30 maternity suites

Expanded maternal services

One of Indiana's largest pediatric emergency departments (completion and relocation scheduled in 2025)

"The design of this hospital puts families first," Julie Schnieders, MSN, vice president of women and pediatric services at Ascension St. Vincent, said in the release. "Our couplet rooms will allow mothers and babies to stay together, even if one or both require intensive care. It's truly a family-centered approach that enhances both medical care and the emotional well-being of our patients," she added.

The previous Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital will relocate in the coming weeks to the new facility, connecting with Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

Ascension St. Vincent, part of Ascension, operates 19 hospitals in addition to affiliated joint ventures, medical practices and clinics serving Indiana. The system employs more than 13,000 people.





