Allina Health announces site for Cambridge Medical Center

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has officially set the site for its new Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center — Highway 65 and Xylite Street Northeast, just north of Highway 95.

The site's selection and tie to the community were given careful consideration, Cambridge Medical Center President Josh Shepard said in a June 28 news release.

"From the start of our planning process, we knew the importance of keeping the new hospital within the city of Cambridge and the role location plays in providing convenient, accessible care for the community'" Mr. Shepherd said. "The new location, about two miles from our current site and just off Highway 65, meets this important goal."

Construction is set to finish in 2025, and the existing location will remain fully operational until the new center opens its doors.

Allina Health named Kraus-Anderson as its primary contractor for the medical center. The nonprofit healthcare system also worked with the company to renovate Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn., in 2021.

A press release from January 2022 states the updated center will include "inpatient beds, an Emergency Department, operating rooms and expanded outpatient services to respond to patients' needs, including significant investments in new outpatient mental health and addiction services." The new center will not include inpatient mental health beds.

"Allina Health has strong roots in the Cambridge community." said Kelly Spratt, former president of Cambridge Medical Center and Buffalo Hospital. "The new facility will be a hub of innovation for how to best deliver care based on the needs of our community, including bringing more specialty services closer to home."

A 2020 assessment of Cambridge Medical Center, built in the 1950s, found that significant improvements needed to be made to the location to serve the needs of its community, inspiring the renovation of the center.