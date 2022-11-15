AdventHealth to build new hospital in Central Florida

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, which operates nearly 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites across nine states, said Nov. 15 it is expanding its presence in its home state with a four-story hospital and emergency room facility in Winter Haven.

The 42-acre property, which includes 192 beds as well as medical offices, will cater to what hospital authorities said is an underserved area in the southeast part of the city, located about 50 miles east of Tampa.

The first phase of construction will include a freestanding ER that will open to the community prior to the hospital construction phase, AdventHealth said in a Nov. 15 news release emailed to Becker's. Specialty services at the hospital will eventually include primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and urological practices.

"This new hospital brings needed critical care services and builds on the already robust network of primary, specialty and urgent care we already have in the Winter Haven community," Jennifer Wandersleben, AdventHealth regional president and CEO, said in a statement. "We're deeply invested in helping people live their healthiest life possible and are committed to growing our services and access points to make that happen."

University of Chicago Medicine agreed in September to acquire a controlling stake in AdventHealth's Great Lakes region, which includes four hospitals in Illinois. That agreement, described as the largest strategic transaction of the quarter by Kaufman Hall, is expected to close by the end of this year or early 2023.