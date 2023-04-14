AdventHealth building 4th full-service hospital in Kansas

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is building a $247 million, 98-bed hospital in Lenexa, Kan.

AdventHealth Lenexa City Center, which will be the system's fourth full-service hospital in Kansas, will have emergency and surgical services, an intensive care unit and heart care, among other services. It will also feature a three-story, 56,000-square-foot medical office building.

Work on the project began with foundation and grading last summer, with phase one expected to be complete by mid-2025.

"We are proud to expand our health care network in this growing Lenexa community," AdventHealth Mid-America Region CEO Sam Huenergardt said in an April 13 news release. "Our whole-person care approach — focusing on body, mind and spirit — sets AdventHealth apart and will be evident throughout this entire campus, which is designed to benefit community members in all stages of health."