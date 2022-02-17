8 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last three weeks:

1. $375M UHS hospital breaks ground in DC

Construction will begin Feb. 17 on a $375 million, 136-bed hospital in Washington, D.C. The hospital will be run by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

2. Texas health system to build 3 new hospitals in nearly $1B expansion

Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare will invest $953 million into an expansion that includes building two acute-care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital.

3. $1.7B upgrade of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center gets key approval

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 8 approved a $1.7 billion capital project for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif. The project includes building a new 468,000-square-foot inpatient hospital with 346 beds.

4. Houston Methodist to break ground this year on 400-bed smart hospital

Houston Methodist will break ground in the next few months on a 400-bed smart hospital in Cypress, Texas, after receiving the green light from its board of directors, according to a note to employees from hospital CEO Marc Boom, MD.

5. Advocate Aurora opens 198,000-square-foot hospital

Advocate Aurora Health opened its 60-bed hospital in Mount Pleasant, Wis., on Feb.1.

6. Froedtert, MCW open acute-care community hospital

Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin opened an acute-care community hospital Jan. 31 called Froedtert Community Hospital-Oak Creek (Wis.).

7. USDA to invest $360M for 200-bed rural Alabama hospital

The Agriculture Department will give $360 million to Medical West Hospital Authority to build a 200-bed hospital in rural Alabama.

8. $3.8B UC Davis hospital gets green light despite concerns

Expansion plans for Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Medical Center have been approved by a committee of the University of California Board of Regents after the university agreed to include support for underserved populations in the community.