6 Western New York hospitals spend state funds on expansion

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently distributed $49.6 million in funds to healthcare organizations across Western New York, The Buffalo News reported Feb. 15.
Here are six hospitals spending the funds on expansion projects:
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital: The Springville-based hospital will use the funds to build out its third floor.
- Community Health Center of Buffalo: The Buffalo-based health center plans to use the funds to open a new clinic in Lackawanna.
- Cuba (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital: The hospital will use the funds to upgrade its generator and renovate its skilled nursing units.
- Endeavor Health Services: The Cheektowaga-based behavioral healthcare provider plans to use the funding to acquire a two-story substance use disorder and mental health treatment clinic.
- Kaleida Health: The Buffalo-based system is spending the funds to establish telehealth services at its pediatric hospital and to renovate space with the aim of increasing the number of ventilator-assisted beds available for patients.
- UPMC Chautauqua: Jamestown-based UPMC Chautauqua plans to use the funds for a surgical services expansion.