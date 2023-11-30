5 most expensive hospital projects of 2023

Health systems in Minnesota, New York, Michigan, Texas and Kentucky spent more than $1 billion on capital expansion projects in 2023.
Here are the five most expensive hospital expansion projects Becker's has reported on in 2023:
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is committed to spending $5 billion over the next six years on its "Bold. Forward. Unbound" initiative. The project will redesign the health systems' downtown Rochester campus.
- New York City-based NYU Langone Health is planning to build a $3 billion medical center at Nassau Community College in Garden City, N.Y.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health announced that it is investing $2.5 billion over the next decade to develop Detroit's New Center.
- Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Health System of Texas are planning to build a $2.5 billion, 532-bed hospital in Dallas. The new pediatric hospital is expected to open by 2028.
- Lexington-based University of Kentucky HealthCare announced plans for an expansion project that could cost up to $2.4 billion. Part of the project includes adding 300 beds at Albert B. Chandler Hospital, also located in Lexington.