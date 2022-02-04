5 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Five hospitals and health systems have announced, advanced or completed capital projects this week, as reported on by Becker's.

1. UChicago to build freestanding $633M cancer center, city's first

The University of Chicago Medicine is planning a $633 million freestanding clinical cancer center, which will be the city's first and will span 500,000 square feet on its campus on the South Side.

2. Advocate Aurora opens 198,000-square-foot hospital

Advocate Aurora Health opened its new 60-bed hospital campus Feb.1 in Mount Pleasant, Wis.

3. Froedtert, MCW open acute-care community hospital

Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin opened an acute-care community hospital Jan. 31 called Froedtert Community Hospital-Oak Creek (Wis.).

4. USDA to invest $360M for 200-bed rural Alabama hospital

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will give $360 million to the Medical West Hospital Authority to build a 200-bed hospital in rural Alabama.

5. $3.8B UC Davis hospital gets green light despite concerns

Expansion plans for Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Medical Center have been approved by a committee of the University of California Board of Regents after the university agreed to include support for underserved populations in the community, Sacramento Business Journal reported Jan. 30.