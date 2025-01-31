$335M Indiana hospital plan moves forward

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is moving plans forward for its $335 million hospital in Westfield, Ind.

The system shared plans to build the 425,000-square-foot, 100-bed facility in June 2024, which will comprise an ambulatory surgery center, medical office building, emergency department and a six-story hospital patient tower, according to the system's website.

Once completed, the hospital will offer women's health, primary care, behavioral health, orthopedics, a spine center, cardiology, podiatry care, outpatient imaging, support services and specialty care.

"Within Westfield, there really isn’t a full-service hospital," Derek McMichael, vice president and hospital administrator for Community Health Network’s Kokomo and Westfield regions, told IndyStar Jan. 30. "One of the things we're really excited about is being able to deliver that first baby in Westfield."

A groundbreaking was held in early December 2024, a spokesperson for the system told Becker's. The medical office building is expected to open in April 2025, with the surgery center and hospital tower expected to open in mid- to late 2026.





