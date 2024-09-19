3 New York hospitals receive $40M from billionaire donor

Three New York hospitals are among the 82 nonprofit organizations set to receive $360 million from billionaire donor B. Thomas Golisano, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 17.

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Buffalo-based John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital will each receive $10 million. Rochester Regional Medical Center will receive $20 million.



The donations will be paid out over the course of five years and bring Mr. Golisano's lifetime philanthropic endeavors to $775 million, according to a Sept. 17 news release from Rochester Regional Medical Center.