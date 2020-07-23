Physicians, data scientists propose all hospitals implement clinical departments for AI

A group of five prominent physicians and data scientists published an article in the British Medical Journal arguing that hospitals should implement clinical departments exclusively dedicated to artificial intelligence to improve patient care and medical research.

The article claims that AI's benefits have been clouded by inconsistencies in adoption, noting "a stark contrast between the lack of concrete penetration of AI in medical practice and the expectations set by the presence of AI in our daily life." To address this, the authors argue that hospitals need clinical departments solely focused on designing AI tools that fit into healthcare workflows, which would produce more effective results than ad-hoc AI implementations.

Such departments could catalyze research efforts, track performance and compliance, and tackle critical financial, educational and regulatory issues, the authors claimed.

The call to action was written by experts from the Philadelphia-based Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center and University of California San Francisco.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

Harvard, Stanford researchers lead COVID-19 AI data initiative: 4 things to know

4 AI systems outperforming medical experts

Oxford deploys AI screening tool for rapid COVID-19 diagnosis

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.