MUSC, Clemson launch AI innovation hub: 3 notes

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson (S.C.) University said Oct. 15 they have partnered to launch an artificial intelligence innovation hub.

The hub will feature AI experts and an augmentation grant program to invest in interdisciplinary research, according to a news release. The hub's purpose is to develop and support AI tools that improve public health, assist clinicians and reduce costs while prioritizing diversity, ethics and inclusion.



The Clemson-MUSC AI Hub is jointly funded by both institutions. It plans to facilitate several biomedical and population health research projects over the next few years.



The Clemson-MUSC AI Hub is led by Brian Dean, PhD, professor and chair of the Division of Computer Science at Clemson; Christopher McMahan, PhD, an associate professor in the School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences at Clemson; and Hamilton Baker, MD, a pediatric cardiologist at MUSC.





