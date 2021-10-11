Mount Sinai launches AI, human health division

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City launched a department focused on advancing artificial intelligence in healthcare. Here are five things to know:

The Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health is the first AI-focused department within a medical school in the U.S.



The department will conduct AI research and apply AI to treatment in hospital and clinical settings.



Dr. Thomas Fuchs will lead the department. He is a professor of computational pathology and computer science at Icahn Mount Sinai, as well as the co-director of Mount Sinai's Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health.



Dr. Fuchs and his team will build an AI framework to deploy throughout the health system's eight hospitals. They will create a hub-and-satellite model allowing all Mount Sinai physicians to access new AI-driven tools and techniques.



"The overarching goal of the Department for AI and Human Health is to impact patients’ health with AI," Dr. Fuchs said in a news release sent to Becker's on Oct. 11. "We will accomplish this by building AI systems at scale from data representing Mount Sinai’s diverse patient population. These systems will work seamlessly across all hospitals and care units to support physicians, foster research, and most importantly help patients' care and well-being."