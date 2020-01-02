Google's AI detects breast cancer more accurately than physicians: study

The artificial intelligence used by Google's DeepMind accurately diagnosed breast cancer in women, leading to fewer false positives and false negatives, according to CNBC.

A study, which was published in Nature, explored how the AI diagnoses compared to physician diagnoses. In the study, Google "trained" a computer to find abnormalities on X-ray images of approximately 29,000 women.

Among U.S. patients, the AI reduced the number of false positives, where a mammogram incorrectly diagnoses an X-ray as abnormal, by 5.7 percent. Additionally, there was a 9.4 percent reduction in false negatives, which is when the cancer goes undetected.

"In an independent study of six radiologists, the AI system outperformed all of the human readers," the study claimed, according to CNBC.

To access the complete study, click here.

