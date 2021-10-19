Amazon's freshly launched innovation hub to use AI in antibody design

AION Labs, the artificial intelligence innovation hub backed by Amazon Web Services and other leading pharmaceutical companies, is seeking to use AI to find antibodies.

Four things to know:

  1. AION Labs and BioMed X, a research institute, are looking for inventors and biomedical scientists to form a new startup at AION Labs, according to an Oct. 19 news release shared with Becker's. The sponsors of the search are AWS, Merck and Pfizer. 

  2. Discovering antibodies relies on immunization or in-vitro selection from a large database with limited sequence space coverage. Selecting drug candidates is labor intensive, expensive and often fails to create functional antibodies, according to the release. 

  3. AI offers opportunities to discover antibodies to discover antibodies more easily and potentially streamline the process, according to the release.

  4. The innovation hub was unveiled Oct. 13. The lab will be powered by AWS, and produce AI and computational ventures to develop new pharmaceutical therapies. The facility will include both a wet lab for biomedical research and a cloud-based computational lab.

