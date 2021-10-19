Amazon's freshly launched innovation hub to use AI in antibody design

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
AION Labs, the artificial intelligence innovation hub backed by Amazon Web Services and other leading pharmaceutical companies, is seeking to use AI to find antibodies.
Four things to know:
- AION Labs and BioMed X, a research institute, are looking for inventors and biomedical scientists to form a new startup at AION Labs, according to an Oct. 19 news release shared with Becker's. The sponsors of the search are AWS, Merck and Pfizer.
- Discovering antibodies relies on immunization or in-vitro selection from a large database with limited sequence space coverage. Selecting drug candidates is labor intensive, expensive and often fails to create functional antibodies, according to the release.
- AI offers opportunities to discover antibodies to discover antibodies more easily and potentially streamline the process, according to the release.
- The innovation hub was unveiled Oct. 13. The lab will be powered by AWS, and produce AI and computational ventures to develop new pharmaceutical therapies. The facility will include both a wet lab for biomedical research and a cloud-based computational lab.