9 healthcare AI companies to watch in 2021, per Forbes

Pharmaceutical startup Verge Genomics and clinical trial matchmaker Komodo Health are among nine healthcare companies recognized by Forbes for their artificial intelligence capabilities.

For its AI 50: Top AI Companies to Watch in 2021 list, Forbes partnered with venture firms Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to analyze a list of private AI companies in the U.S.

Forbes received nearly 400 applications from companies looking to be considered for the list. Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital used an algorithm to identify the 100 with the highest quantitative scores across categories including technology, business model, customers and financials. A panel of eight judges then chose the 50 "most compelling" companies, according to the report.

Here are the nine AI companies from the healthcare industry:

Atomwise. The company uses an AI-based statistical approach to identify drugs that are good candidates for potential treatments.

Ezra. The company uses AI and automation to help radiologists detect cancer lesions faster and more accurately via MRI scans.

Genesis Therapeutics. The company uses neural networks and biophysical simulation to develop new drugs.

Intelligencia. The startup uses AI to predict the likelihood of success for clinical trials and give insights on how to improve the trials or other target areas for research.

Komodo Health. The startup combines data analytics and AI algorithms to forecast the market for a dug, identify potential patients for clinical trials and track the effectiveness of treatments after market launch.

Nines. The company's AI tools help physicians and radiologists diagnose diseases faster; for example, Nines' tools can measure lung nodules to speed up diagnoses of certain respiratory diseases.

Verge Genomics. The pharmaceutical startup uses AI and human genome data to discover new drugs for neurodegenerative diseases.

Viz.ai. The company provides AI-powered software that can detect and alert stroke teams of large vessel occlusion strokes within minutes of completing a CT scan.

Whisper. The company developed a wireless device that uses AI to separate voices from noise so that people with hearing loss can participate in conversations.

Click here to view the full list.

