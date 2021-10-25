7 health systems that recently launched AI initiatives

Here are seven health systems that launched initiatives focused on healthcare artificial intelligence in the last three months.

UnityPoint Health-Des Moines (Iowa) and Qventus partnered to use AI to improve patient flow, the discharge process and triaging ancillary services. Qventus' AI system is designed toreduce the number of back-and-forth calls used to coordinate patient discharges and get hospital staff on the same page during discharge rounds and shift handoffs. It will also improve transparency surrounding when patients can expect to be discharged, the release said.



Stanford (Calif.) University Medical Center expanded the free AI data repository it created with Microsoft. The platform will tap into cloud-based computer power with the intention of making medical imaging data easier to host and share among research organizations across the globe.



Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Google collaborated on an AI algorithm to improve brain stimulation and assist in treating patients with psychiatric illness and direct brain injuries. The algorithm is called "basis profile curve identification" and aims to help researchers understand which brain regions interact with each other. It may help physicians treat patients with epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and more.



The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City launched a department focused on advancing AI in healthcare. As the first AI-focused department within a medical school in the U.S., it will conduct research and apply AI to treatment in hospital and clinical settings.



Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health partnered with healthcare AI company Mednition to deploy a machine learning tool to guide nurses, improve retention and enhance patient care. Adventist Health will deploy the tool, which provides real-time triage recommendations, in all 20 of its hospitals by the end of 2021. The tool will be used by more than 1,600 emergency room nurses, providers and hospital leaders each year.



Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson (S.C.) University partnered to launch an AI innovation hub. The hub will feature AI experts and an augmentation grant program to invest in interdisciplinary research. Its purpose is to develop and support AI tools that improve public health, assist clinicians and reduce costs while prioritizing diversity, ethics and inclusion.



Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Google to deploy AI in clinical areas, including newborn screenings, mammography screenings, prostate cancer screenings, sepsis detection and COVID-19 detection. The health system is using Google Cloud to protect its data during the collaboration.