Mercy, Jefferson, Trinity Health: 7 Big Tech partnerships

From AI to cloud projects, health systems continue to partner with Big Tech.

Here are seven collaborations Becker's reported on in the past month:

1. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center partnered Feb. 17 with Amazon Web Services to accelerate cancer innovation and research through AI, high-performance computing and cloud technologies.

2. Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy has a deep relationship with Microsoft on AI, the health system's chief executive told Becker's for a Feb. 14 story.

3. Bronx, N.Y.-based Montefiore Health System said Feb. 13 it would transition the majority of its technology portfolio, including its Epic EHR, to Amazon Web Services' cloud.

4. Apple launched a new study Feb. 12 in collaboration with Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

5. Montefiore Health System partnered Jan. 29 with Amazon One Medical to expand primary care access.

6. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is migrating its Epic EHR to the Microsoft cloud, its CIO told Becker's for a Jan. 29 story.

7. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has adopted Microsoft's DAX Copilot, an Epic-integrated AI tool for clinicians, Becker's reported Jan. 28.