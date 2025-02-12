Apple taps Brighman and Women's Hospital for early disease detection

Apple is launching a new study in collaboration with Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The Apple Health Study aims to explore how technology—including iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods—can contribute to improving physical and mental health.

The study, available through the Research app, will examine the interconnections between various health factors, such as the impact of mental health on heart rate and the influence of sleep on exercise, according to a Feb. 12 news release.

A key focus of the study is early health detection. Apple aims to identify subtle physiological and emotional signals that may indicate changes in well-being. For example, early detection of hearing health changes could help mitigate the risk of cognitive decline, according to the release. The study's findings may also inform future Apple product development, integrating new health-monitoring features into its ecosystem.

Enrollment in the Apple Health Study is open for U.S. residents who meet the minimum age requirement and consent to participate.