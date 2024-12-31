How CommonSpirit Health doubled AI deployment in '24

Many of the largest U.S. health systems increasingly pivoted toward artificial intelligence in 2024 for tasks such as clinical documentation and physician inbox management.

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, with more than 140 hospitals across the country, was no exception.

"CommonSpirit Health's rapid adoption of AI tools reflects our commitment to improving operations, patient care, and employee engagement," CIO Daniel Barchi told Becker's.

Over the past year, the health system has nearly doubled its deployment of the technology, with more than 130 AI and robotic process automation tools in production, Mr. Barchi said, "significantly enhancing our operational efficiency and patient care."

That includes CommonSpirit's internal AI assistant, Insightli, which offers employees a large language model with enhanced security and privacy. The organization also created a data governance team to advise staffers on data literacy and the ethical application of AI.