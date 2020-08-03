Where hospital employees are testing positive for COVID-19

Hospital employees are among the confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are U.S. hospitals or other U.S. healthcare sites where employees have tested positive during the pandemic.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. This list includes cases that were reported in the last month.

Massachusetts

Twenty-three staff and 13 patients at Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 after an employee visited an out-of-state virus hot spot area.

Alaska

Ten employees at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Alaska, tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Homer News. This includes six who tested positive earlier this summer and four additional employees.

Texas

Intensive care unit nurses at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus in El Paso, Texas, tested positive for COVID-19, several Providence staff members told El Paso Matters. Nurses told the news organization between five and eight recently tested positive, and there are additional suspected ICU nurse cases.

Utah

At least 1,125 medical workers in Utah tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, which cites data from local health departments. This includes physicians, nurses, janitors and office workers at hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

California

Fresno, Calif.-based Community Medical Centers' dashboard listed 198 workers out July 31 due to issues related to COVID-19. The dashboard of the four-hospital system shows 60 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 138 remain in self-isolation while awaiting test results.

Florida

Fourteen junior residents, two senior residents, a fellow and an administrative employee at Gainesville-based University of Florida Health tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in July after they attended a private party.

Arkansas

Employees at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro have tested positive for COVID-19, reports TV station KAIT.

Wyoming

Eleven employees at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyo., were diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 16, according to Cowboy State Daily. The infected employees were isolating at home as of July 20.

Hawaii

Spokeswoman Judy Donovan said employees at Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July, according to West Hawaii Today.

