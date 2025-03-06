US workers' confidence drops below 2020 levels: LinkedIn

Confidence in job stability among U.S. employees has dropped to its lowest level since the early days of the pandemic, according to a March 6 LinkedIn News post.

In February, American workers' confidence in finding or keeping a job was measured at +39 on a scale of -100 to +100. The data comes from a survey of 496,788 U.S. professionals conducted by LinkedIn between April 1, 2020, and Feb. 21, 2025.

The second-lowest score recorded was +43, when the survey began in April 2020. Confidence peaked at +58 in April 2022 and has trended downward since.