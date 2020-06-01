Upstate New York hospitals bring back nearly 200 furloughed workers

St. Joseph's Health and Crouse Health, both based in Syracuse, N.Y., are starting to bring furloughed workers back as they resume certain nonemergency procedures, according to Syracuse.com.

St. Joseph's, a member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, has brought back 135 of 500 workers it furloughed in April, the news website reported June 1. Crouse, an affiliate of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has brought back 63 of its 278 furloughed workers.

As hospitals are bringing back furloughed workers and gradually resuming revenue-generating scheduled elective surgeries, they are still experiencing the financial effects from COVID-19.

Crouse anticipates total COVID-19 losses will reach $24 million by the end of August, while St. Joseph's lost nearly $18 million in April and expects losses to continue, according to Syracuse.com.

Kimberly Boynton, Crouse's president and CEO, told the news website more furloughs might be needed in the future depending on patient volume.

