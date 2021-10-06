University Hospitals to transition some non-patient care nursing staff to bedside roles

Cleveland-based University Hospitals will transition some of its non-patient care nursing staff to bedside positions indefinitely amid "urgent" staffing shortages, according to an Oct. 5 FOX8 report.

The nurses will undergo a focused training session prior to the new assignments, according to an emailed statement to Becker's.

The move comes as the third phase of the hospitals' Helping Hands program, which engages clinicians in non-clinical positions to bring relief to staff delivering direct patient care, according to the statement.

"Our hospitals continuously assess the status of all resources in order to provide the best possible care for our patients," the statement reads. "The number of dedicated caregivers working in Helping Hands roles fluctuates daily depending on the need.

"Helping Hands volunteers have dedicated their time for non-clinical roles for weeks. The additional bedside Helping Hands started this week. We are deeply grateful for all Helping Hands and their ongoing support for those dedicated caregivers on the front lines."