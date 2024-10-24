The top factor in healthcare retention, per 44% of poll respondents

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to retaining healthcare staff, as organizations have varying needs and workforces. However, several critical factors often come into play.

In a LinkedIn poll, Becker's asked: What has been the most critical factor in retaining healthcare staff in 2024?

The poll received 973 votes and was conducted between Oct. 15 and 21. Becker's does not have insights on the respondents' organizations or roles.

The results: