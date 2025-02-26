The top 4 factors in choosing a new role: Gallup

More than half of U.S. employees are seeking new job opportunities, the highest rate since 2015, according to a Feb. 24 Gallup poll.

A recent Gallup poll of 10,342 U.S. employees identified the top factors influencing their decision to take a new role. Respondents described the following as "very important" when considering a job change at a new organization:

Greater work-life balance and personal well-being: 59%

Significant income increase or improved benefits package: 54%

Greater stability and job security: 54%

Ability to do what they do best: 48%

Job priorities varied by generation. Millennials were the most likely to cite work-life balance as a key factor, with 65% saying it is very important, compared to 59% of Generation Z.

Meanwhile, Gen Z employees prioritized career growth, with 43% saying the opportunity for professional or career acceleration is a key factor in taking a new role, compared to 31% of Millennials, 22% of Generation X and 17% of baby boomers.