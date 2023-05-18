The digital skill Gen Z is keenest to add this year

Generation Z varies from older workers when it comes to the digital skills they would like to learn this year, according to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence survey.

The survey — which examined responses from more than 12,000 U.S. professionals — found that younger workers are most interested in learning data analysis and artificial intelligence-related skills such as prompt engineering. At the same time, it found that half of baby boomers are not interested in learning digital skills this year.

Overall, some 43 percent of Gen Zers said they are interested in learning data analysis skills this year, compared with the U.S. total of 28 percent. Meanwhile, 39 percent of millennials and 29 percent of Generation X said they want to improve their data analytics expertise, too, according to the survey.

"Data analysis is the most appealing skill for all age cohorts, and it's especially fascinating for Gen Zers," George Anders, senior editor at large for LinkedIn, wrote. "Being up-to-date on the latest data-handling techniques is becoming a fundamental skill in fields as diverse as advertising and astronomy."

Regarding the response from older workers, he wrote, "Tech-savvy boomers have been working in the digital economy for a long time; they may feel less urgency to expand their current tech skills. It's also worth noting that while 60 percent of boomers either declined to answer or said they weren't interested in learning digital skills, that still leaves a sizable share willing to switch into learn mode, once again."

Read more about the survey here.