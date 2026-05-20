23 best healthcare employers for career growth across 8 cities: LinkedIn

Twenty-three healthcare employers were featured on LinkedIn News’ city-specific top companies lists.

The lists use LinkedIn data to analyze key markers of career progression, including ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the city, according to the May 19 LinkedIn News post.

To be eligible, companies must have had at least 250 global employees and at least 100 employees in the city as of Dec. 31. Attrition also could not exceed 10% during the methodology period from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31.

LinkedIn created lists for 10 major U.S. cities. Healthcare employers were not featured on the lists for Dallas or New York City.

Here are the healthcare employers featured on the city-specific lists, along with their rank and headquarters city:

Atlanta

2. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

3. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Boston

1. CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.)

2. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Boston)

5. Sanofi (Paris, France)

9. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

Chicago

1. AbbVie (North Chicago, Ill.)

4. Accenture (Dublin, Ireland)

7. Medline (Northfield, Ill.)

8. Abbott (Abbott Park, Ill.)

Houston

7. UTHealth Houston

Los Angeles

4. Amgen (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)

7. Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, Calif.)

Philadelphia

3. Merck (Rahway, N.J.)

4. Incyte (Wilmington, Del.)

5. Cencora (Conshohocken, Pa.)

6. GSK (London, England)

9. Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (New Brunswick, N.J.)

10. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Conshohocken, Pa.)

San Francisco

6. Gilead Sciences (Foster City, Calif.)

9. Abridge (San Francisco)

Washington, D.C.

2. AstraZeneca (Cambridge, England)

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