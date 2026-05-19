Indianapolis-based Marian University, West Lafayette, Ind.-based Purdue University and Washington, D.C.-based The Catholic University of America have collaborated with multiple health systems and academic partners across Indiana to launch the Crossroads Academic Medical Institute based at Marian, a distributed academic medical center to expand healthcare training, research and patient access across the state.

The health systems and healthcare organizations participating in the collaboration include Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent, Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health, Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health, Greenfield, Ind.-based Hancock Health, Washington, Ind.-based Daviess Community Hospital, Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System, and the Indiana Rural Health Association, according to a May 19 news release shared with Becker’s.

Marian University’s Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine will act as an academic anchor for medical education through CAMI.

They will work with Purdue’s research enterprise and healthcare partners across Indiana to expand urban and rural clinical training opportunities, create residency programs in underserved areas, improve pathways from education to practice for allied health professionals, nurses, and physicians and move translational research forward through collaboration and infrastructure, the release said.

“Through its partnership with the Catholic University of America, CAMI also aims to help establish a national model for Catholic academic medicine that focuses on research, physician formation, and community health,” the release said. “Through its collaborative research model, CAMI is expected to position Indiana to compete for significant new external investment and research opportunities. University leaders anticipate that the initiative could attract hundreds of millions of dollars in future research funding, accelerating healthcare innovation, supporting discoveries and patents, and spurring new business growth across the state.”

CAMI is expected to grow in the coming months, with added training sites, partners and research collaborations to improve Indiana’s healthcare workforce and expand statewide care.

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