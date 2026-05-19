HCA hospital invests $10M to bump payroll

Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, will invest more than $10 million in additional pay increases for employees across clinical and nonclinical roles, according to a May 18 news release.

The pay raises apply to full-, part-time and PRN employees and took effect May 17. The increases are separate from annual merit raises provided to eligible employees.

“These increases reflect HCA Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to investing in our people and ensuring Mission Hospital remains a place where colleagues feel valued and supported,” Greg Lowe, president of Asheville-based Mission Health, said in the release. “Across the country, healthcare organizations are facing workforce challenges, and we are actively taking steps to recruit and retain the talented caregivers our community depends on.”

Mission Hospital said the pay increases are part of broader workforce initiatives that include nursing education partnerships, paid training programs and recruitment efforts.

Mission Health comprises six hospitals, one post-acute rehabilitation hospital and satellite practices across western North Carolina.

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