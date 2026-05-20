52 best healthcare employers for new grads: Forbes

Fifty-two healthcare companies landed on Forbes’ ninth annual list of America’s Best Employers for New Grads.

The ranking, published May 19, was created in partnership with market research firm Statista. It is based on survey responses from more than 100,000 professionals with less than a decade of work experience who work for companies with at least 1,000 U.S. employees.

Respondents were asked to rate their employers in areas such as salary, benefits, advancement opportunities, work-life balance and artificial intelligence adoption. Responses from the last three years were considered, with heavier weights placed on more recent data.

Here are the employers featured under Forbes’ healthcare and social services category, which includes health systems and other healthcare organizations, along with their rank out of 500 and headquarters city. Oracle, which was listed under the IT software and services industry, is also included.

10. UW Health (Madison, Wis.)

15. University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

20. Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

28. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

31. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

33. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

39. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

53. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

61. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System

64. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

68. Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.)

74. Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston)

76. Cincinnati Children’s

78. Mayo Clinic Health System (Rochester, Minn.)

79. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

82. UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.)

83. Cook Children’s Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas)

85. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

86. Methodist Health System (Dallas)

93. University of Chicago Medicine

100. Oracle (Redwood Shores, Calif.)

102. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

105. Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Clinics (Lebanon, N.H.)

107. Scripps Health (San Diego, Calif.)

115. Advanced Health Care (Fruitland, Idaho)

116. BAYADA Home Health Care (Pennsauken Township, N.J.)

122. BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)

124. Resources for Human Development (Philadelphia)

128. Houston Methodist

132. Capital Health (Trenton, N.J.)

136. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (Valencia, Calif.)

140. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

144. St. Luke’s University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.)

146. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

147. Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont)

152. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

156. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

157. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

164. Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

169. Apple Rehab (Avon, Conn.)

177. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.)

178. Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.)

185. Nemours Children’s Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

196. Baptist Health (Montgomery, Ala.)

198. Cleveland Clinic

208. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)

217. Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas)

231. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

238. University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)

260. Holzer Health System (Gallipolis, Ohio)

272. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore, Md.)

392. Dentsply Sirona (York, Pa.)

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