States with the highest employment level in 37 hospital jobs

Employment levels in jobs at hospitals vary, and so do the states with the highest employment level in those jobs. 

Here is the state with the highest employment level in 37 jobs within hospitals. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

Maids and housekeeping cleaners
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 87,330

Cooks, institution and cafeteria
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 42,860

Orderlies
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 4,380

Nursing assistants
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 99,930

Security guards
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 166,660

Emergency medical technicians
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 18,280

Pharmacy technicians
State with the highest employment level: Florida
Employment: 38,970

Phlebotomists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 13,870

Medical records specialists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 21,590

Paramedics
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 8,390

Surgical technologists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 10,810

Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 29,730

Healthcare social workers
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 25,210

Health information technologists and medical registrars
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 3,490

Dietitians and nutritionists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 9,600

Radiologic technologists and technicians
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 18,510

Respiratory therapists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 15,730

Public relations specialists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 28,570

Registered nurses
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 325,620

Nuclear medicine technologists
State with the highest employment level: Florida
Employment: 1,850

Physical therapists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 24,100

Nurse practitioners
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 19,130

Physician assistants
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 15,540

Medical and health services managers
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 52,350

Pharmacists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 34,100

Family medicine physicians
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 10,920

Emergency medicine physicians
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 4,610

Pediatricians, general
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 4,940

Dermatologists
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 1,220

OB-GYNs
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 2,480

Anesthesiologists
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 2,210

Neurologists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 3,050

Psychiatrists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 5,630

Radiologists
State with the highest employment level: Massachusetts
Employment: 2,120

General internal medicine physicians
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 13,080

Cardiologists
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 2,370

Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 4,990

 

