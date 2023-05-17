States with the highest employment level in 37 hospital jobs

Employment levels in jobs at hospitals vary, and so do the states with the highest employment level in those jobs.

Here is the state with the highest employment level in 37 jobs within hospitals. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

Maids and housekeeping cleaners

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 87,330

Cooks, institution and cafeteria

State with the highest employment level: Texas

Employment: 42,860

Orderlies

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 4,380

Nursing assistants

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 99,930

Security guards

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 166,660



Emergency medical technicians

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 18,280

Pharmacy technicians

State with the highest employment level: Florida

Employment: 38,970

Phlebotomists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 13,870

Medical records specialists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 21,590

Paramedics

State with the highest employment level: Texas

Employment: 8,390



Surgical technologists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 10,810

Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 29,730

Healthcare social workers

State with the highest employment level: New York

Employment: 25,210

Health information technologists and medical registrars

State with the highest employment level: Texas

Employment: 3,490

Dietitians and nutritionists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 9,600

Radiologic technologists and technicians

State with the highest employment level: Texas

Employment: 18,510

Respiratory therapists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 15,730



Public relations specialists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 28,570



Registered nurses

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 325,620

Nuclear medicine technologists

State with the highest employment level: Florida

Employment: 1,850



Physical therapists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 24,100



Nurse practitioners

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 19,130



Physician assistants

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 15,540

Medical and health services managers

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 52,350

Pharmacists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 34,100

Family medicine physicians

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 10,920

Emergency medicine physicians

State with the highest employment level: New York

Employment: 4,610

Pediatricians, general

State with the highest employment level: New York

Employment: 4,940

Dermatologists

State with the highest employment level: Texas

Employment: 1,220

OB-GYNs

State with the highest employment level: New York

Employment: 2,480

Anesthesiologists

State with the highest employment level: New York

Employment: 2,210

Neurologists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 3,050

Psychiatrists

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 5,630

Radiologists

State with the highest employment level: Massachusetts

Employment: 2,120

General internal medicine physicians

State with the highest employment level: New York

Employment: 13,080

Cardiologists

State with the highest employment level: New York

Employment: 2,370

Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

State with the highest employment level: California

Employment: 4,990