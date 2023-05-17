States with the highest employment level in 37 hospital jobs

Employment levels in jobs at hospitals vary, and so do the states with the highest employment level in those jobs.
Here is the state with the highest employment level in 37 jobs within hospitals. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.
Maids and housekeeping cleaners
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 87,330
Cooks, institution and cafeteria
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 42,860
Orderlies
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 4,380
Nursing assistants
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 99,930
Security guards
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 166,660
Emergency medical technicians
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 18,280
Pharmacy technicians
State with the highest employment level: Florida
Employment: 38,970
Phlebotomists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 13,870
Medical records specialists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 21,590
Paramedics
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 8,390
Surgical technologists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 10,810
Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 29,730
Healthcare social workers
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 25,210
Health information technologists and medical registrars
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 3,490
Dietitians and nutritionists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 9,600
Radiologic technologists and technicians
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 18,510
Respiratory therapists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 15,730
Public relations specialists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 28,570
Registered nurses
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 325,620
Nuclear medicine technologists
State with the highest employment level: Florida
Employment: 1,850
Physical therapists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 24,100
Nurse practitioners
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 19,130
Physician assistants
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 15,540
Medical and health services managers
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 52,350
Pharmacists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 34,100
Family medicine physicians
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 10,920
Emergency medicine physicians
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 4,610
Pediatricians, general
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 4,940
Dermatologists
State with the highest employment level: Texas
Employment: 1,220
OB-GYNs
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 2,480
Anesthesiologists
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 2,210
Neurologists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 3,050
Psychiatrists
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 5,630
Radiologists
State with the highest employment level: Massachusetts
Employment: 2,120
General internal medicine physicians
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 13,080
Cardiologists
State with the highest employment level: New York
Employment: 2,370
Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric
State with the highest employment level: California
Employment: 4,990