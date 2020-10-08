Spectrum Health offers staff free access to mental health app

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health has partnered with mental health app Headspace to support the emotional well-being of its team members.

The more than 31,000 Spectrum Health staff members can get a free subscription to Headspace, which offers guided meditations, articles and videos. Its content centers on stress, anxiety, work and productivity and includes aids to fall asleep and improve sleep quality.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but has been especially difficult for healthcare team members who are on the front line and those who are working remotely and feeling isolated," said Pam Ries, chief human resources officer at Spectrum Health. "Providing Headspace to our Spectrum Health team members helps ensure they are supported in their emotional health and well-being. We are hopeful the path to restored mental health of our team members will in turn have a positive impact on their friends and family."

Spectrum Health also is in a pilot program where clinicians have been prescribing Headspace to patients, and there are plans to expand access to the program in the fall.

More articles on workforce:

Hours of 69 workers cut in Upstate New York hospital restructuring

865,000 women left the workforce in September, analysis finds

Oregon hospital employees balk at state's internal COVID-19 contact-tracing policy recommendation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.