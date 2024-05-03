Relief fund created for healthcare workers displaced by tornadoes

The Nebraska Hospital Association established a relief fund to support hospital employees who were affected by tornadoes April 26.

Tornadoes affected Nebraska, Oklahoma and Iowa on April 26 and 27. The storms destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses and were the strongest in Nebraska and Iowa in 10 years, the National Weather Service said. In Oklahoma, 100 people were injured in the storms and one hospital was shut down.

The relief fund will help hospital employees in the affected areas, according to a May 1 American Hospital Association news release. The AHA plans to make a donation to the fund.