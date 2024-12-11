Providence hospital offers employee concierge program

Among the benefits Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo (Calif.) now offers its caregiving staff is concierge and errand-running services provided by Best Upon Request, a Cincinnati-based national services provider.

This employee benefit assists with tasks such as running errands, scheduling appointments, coordinating car services, arranging travel plans and managing household tasks, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

Assistance with shopping, shipping and gift wrapping will also be available amid the holiday season.

"Our caregivers are the secret sauce that makes Mission Hospital an incredible place to receive and provide exceptional care," Seth Teigen, chief executive of Providence Mission Hospital, said in the release. "This caregiver concierge program, and our partnership with Best Upon Request, is a reflection of our commitment to our promise statement to know, care for, and ease the way for our patients, their families, and our caregivers."

Providence Mission Hospital, a 504-bed acute-care facility, is part of the Renton, Wash.-based Providence system. Providence manages roughly 122,000 employees total across the 51-hospital system.