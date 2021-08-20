Projected job growth of 10 healthcare professions by 2029

Healthcare employment is projected to grow 15 percent by 2029, adding about 2.4 million new jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The growth estimate is primarily attributed to an aging population and a greater demand for healthcare services, the bureau said.

Here is the bureau's projected job growth in 10 healthcare professions from 2019 to 2029:

1. Physician assistants – 31 percent

2. Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners – 45 percent

3. Medical assistants – 19 percent

4. Phlebotomists – 17 percent

5. Respiratory therapists – 19 percent

6. Registered nurses – 7 percent

7. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses – 9 percent

8. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians – 7 percent

9. Nursing assistants and orderlies – 8 percent

10. Physicians and surgeons – 4 percent