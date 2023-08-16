Physician recruitment: 7 factors driving supply and demand

A report from AMN Healthcare found that interest in physician recruitment has bounced back since a decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the seven factors driving supply and demand, according to the report:
- Population growth: The growing population necessitates more physicians.
- Population aging: Senior citizens are three times more likely to visit a physician than younger people.
- Provider aging: Thirty percent of physicians are 60 or older.
- Provider burnout: The COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in physician burnout.
- Pervasive ill health: Sixty percent of Americans have a chronic medical condition.
- Pipeline problems: In 1997, federal funding for physician training was capped.
- Practice styles: Many physicians embrace part-time roles that reduce full-time equivalents.