Physician recruitment: 7 factors driving supply and demand

Noah Schwartz

A report from AMN Healthcare found that interest in physician recruitment has bounced back since a decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the seven factors driving supply and demand, according to the report:

  1. Population growth: The growing population necessitates more physicians. 

  2. Population aging: Senior citizens are three times more likely to visit a physician than younger people.

  3. Provider aging: Thirty percent of physicians are 60 or older. 

  4. Provider burnout: The COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in physician burnout.

  5. Pervasive ill health: Sixty percent of Americans have a chronic medical condition. 

  6. Pipeline problems: In 1997, federal funding for physician training was capped. 

  7. Practice styles: Many physicians embrace part-time roles that reduce full-time equivalents. 
 

