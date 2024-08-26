Pennsylvania clears path for out-of-state physicians

Out-of-state physicians could soon receive expedited licensure to practice in Pennsylvania through the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.

Physicians who are licensed by a participating state or territory and get a corresponding letter of qualification will be able to apply for expedited licensure from Pennsylvania's state boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine, according to an Aug. 26 news release from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Forty states and territories participate in the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, the release said. Pennsylvania joined the agreement in 2016.