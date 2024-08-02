PAs urge AMA to drop 'scope creep' campaign

The American Academy of Physician Associates is calling on the American Medical Association to end its "scope creep" campaign, arguing a more collaborative approach is needed to strengthen the U.S. healthcare system amid significant provider shortages.

By 2026, the U.S. will be short 3.2 million healthcare workers, AAPA's top leaders wrote in a July 30 letter to AMA President Bruce Scott, MD.

"The American Medical Association's ongoing campaign against PAs and other healthcare providers disregards their contributions and impedes progress in our nation's healthcare system," AAPA President Jason Prevelige, DMSc, and CEO Lisa Gables wrote in the letter. "In this critical moment, the focus must be on building a stronger, more resilient healthcare system — not on tearing down other professions."

Dr. Prevelige and Ms. Gables allege AMA is "spreading misinformation and using fear-mongering tactics" to undermine the contributions of advanced practice providers. AAPA also said the physician organization has blocked more than 100 bills in 2023 designed to modernize healthcare laws and expand care access.

"This obstructionism is not merely a setback but a significant barrier to addressing the pressing challenges within our healthcare delivery system," Dr. Prevelige and Ms. Gables wrote. "Your campaign against 'scope creep' is a thinly veiled effort to maintain outdated practices, rather than confronting the urgent issues we face today."

AAPA is urging AMA to end its public campaign against advanced practice providers and instead engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration. The AAPA has requested a formal response to their letter by Aug. 30 and proposed a meeting between the two organizations to discuss potential solutions.

AMA has consistently advocated against expanding scope of practice for advanced practice providers, arguing that patient safety and care quality could be compromised without physician oversight.



"Patients deserve care led by physicians — the most highly educated, trained and skilled healthcare professionals," the organization's website reads. "That's why the AMA vigorously defends the practice of medicine against scope-of-practice expansions that threaten patient safety, and it's why fighting scope creep is a top priority of how the AMA is fighting for physicians."

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to AMA for comment on AAPA's letter and will update the article if more information becomes available.