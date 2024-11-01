Paid sick leave on the ballot in 3 states: 7 things to know

Alaska, Missouri and Nebraska voters will decide whether workers in those states should earn paid sick leave.

Here are seven things to know.

1. Alaska and Missouri's initiatives would also gradually increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour, ABC News reported Oct. 11.

2. Fourteen states and Washington, D.C., currently guarantee sick days for workers, according to ABC News. Of those, 13 states and Washington, D.C., also require employers to offer paid family and medical leave.

3. If the three ballot measures are approved, workers would no longer fear losing wages – or losing the job itself — for getting sick, particularly in low-paying positions, KFF Health News reported Nov. 1.

4. If approved, many workers could accrue paid time off, potentially amounting to a week of paid leave each year. Employees at large organizations in Missouri and Nebraska could earn one day of paid sick leave after working 40 hours a week for six weeks, KFF reported.

5. Eligible workers in Alaska would be capped at 56 hours of paid time off each year.

6. Supporters of the ballot measures say they would benefit the broader public, minimizing the spread of infectious diseases when sick employees stay home, KFF reported.

7. Others, such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, oppose the measure, citing increased liability for employers.